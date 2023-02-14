Home Business Ford cuts 3,600 jobs in Europe, but invests 3.5 billion in the USA
Business

Ford cuts 3,600 jobs in Europe, but invests 3.5 billion in the USA

by admin
Ford cuts 3,600 jobs in Europe, but invests 3.5 billion in the USA

Ford ready to cut 3,600 jobs in Europe, but will target 3.5 billion in the US

US automaker Ford said it would cut 3,600 jobs in Britain and Germany and 200 elsewhere in Europe, due to the need to be “leaner” as competition in electric cars increases. The company said 2,300 positions in product development and administrative functions would be cut in Germany and 1,300 in Britain.

Ford will build a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery assembly plant for electric vehicles in Michigan, US. The structure, for which the car brand will invest a total of 3.5 billion dollars, it will be called BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, will be inaugurated in 2026 and will employ about 2,500 people.

Ford plans to equip the Mustang Mach-E with Lfp batteries, while from the next these will also be installed on the F-150 Lightning pickup. With the opening of the new plant, one of the objectives of the automotive giant will be to reduce waiting times for the delivery of cars to clients.

“The battery Lfp have a very long average life and are particularly resistant to continuous and rapid recharge cycles. Produced in scale, given their limited price, they will be able to help us reduce the final prices of our electric vehicles,” Ford also explained in a note.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and the new iPad Mini at a glance-The Wall Street Journal

You may also like

Resolution 37 of 02/01/2023 – Right of first...

US CPI strikes tonight!Economist: CPI is just a...

Piazza Affari in slow motion waiting for US...

Regionals, Bonaccini: “Pd? Too many defeats, we need...

Takeover bid Atlantia shares: What happened?

List of companies laying off workers by industry...

Today’s horoscope February 14, 2023 sign by sign...

Ecopol announces Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari and Ferrari...

The market sentiment is more cautious, the center...

Tim, the accounts on the board table. Cdp...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy