Ford ready to cut 3,600 jobs in Europe, but will target 3.5 billion in the US

US automaker Ford said it would cut 3,600 jobs in Britain and Germany and 200 elsewhere in Europe, due to the need to be “leaner” as competition in electric cars increases. The company said 2,300 positions in product development and administrative functions would be cut in Germany and 1,300 in Britain.

Ford will build a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery assembly plant for electric vehicles in Michigan, US. The structure, for which the car brand will invest a total of 3.5 billion dollars, it will be called BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, will be inaugurated in 2026 and will employ about 2,500 people.

Ford plans to equip the Mustang Mach-E with Lfp batteries, while from the next these will also be installed on the F-150 Lightning pickup. With the opening of the new plant, one of the objectives of the automotive giant will be to reduce waiting times for the delivery of cars to clients.

“The battery Lfp have a very long average life and are particularly resistant to continuous and rapid recharge cycles. Produced in scale, given their limited price, they will be able to help us reduce the final prices of our electric vehicles,” Ford also explained in a note.

Subscribe to the newsletter

