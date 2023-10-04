Ford Driving University: in pista con la Mustang Mach-E

After the success of the launch event in Arese, the Ford Driving University Mustang Mach-Experience stopped in Modena for the second event dedicated to owners of Ford’s first 100% electric SUV.

The program, which on this occasion involved around fifty Mustang Mach-E owners, it aims to make customers aware of all the features of the exciting electric car from the iconic brand, perfecting green driving techniques and those for high performance, with particular attention to safety.

Under the guidance of Ford Academy trainers and professional drivers from the Ford Driving University, participants had the opportunity to learn how to have full control of their Mustang Mach-E, discovering secrets and techniques to push its performance to the maximum, in complete safety.

To establish even more feeling with the electric Ford with a Mustang heart, getting to know it in more depth and further appreciating its adrenaline-pumping qualities, the “Mach-E owners” tried their hand at emergency braking tests with obstacles and One Pedal driving, following the useful advice and the technical instructions of the professional drivers of the Ford Driving University.

The day continued with setup tests of safe trajectories and oversteer control, with the aim of making customers acquire greater awareness of the dynamic behavior of their electric car in any condition, even in those at the limit. The Ford Academy trainers also explored with the participants the topic of electrification and the upcoming challenges that await the mobility of the future.

A reference to heritage could not be missing and to the history of the iconic American pony car, with some racing examples made available for a few quick laps on the circuit, for an extreme and emotional experience between the curbs. Closing the track sessions was an evocative, silent and zero-emission celebratory parade, which saw customers take their Mustang Mach-E to the track.

The Modena appointment is part of the Ford Driving University calendar, a program established in 2017 to teach owners of high-performance Ford models how to responsibly and safely manage the power of their car.

The courses, offered free of charge, aim to provide knowledge, driving techniques and awareness thanks to the coordination of a team of professional drivers. Since the launch of the program, over 2 thousand customers have participated in the track events. Since 2021, sports driving courses have progressively opened their doors to the electric world, with the aim of raising awareness of the innovative and fun experience of zero-emission driving.

