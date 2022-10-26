Listen to the audio version of the article

The wave of the transition to electric has also affected the most historic and iconic models of the brand: the vault of Ford Fiesta which, according to some rumors that have not been denied at the moment, the little one from the Blue Oval is on the home straight. . The official announcement should arrive in the coming weeks.

The turn towards SUVs and the electric



The little one from Ford has won over 16 million customers in its 47-year history over seven generations. But now the European market is turning towards two trends: electrification, which requires production plants, technologies and the investment of large sums of money; and SUVs, a body shop that is increasingly popular on the European market. In fact, in the Ford range there are numerous models with high wheels, not least Puma which shares the mechanics with Fiesta. But what is still missing is an electric model.

The competition pushes on the electric



The Ford range does not include 100% models on tap but stops at some Mild Hybrid versions. Given in contrast to the competition, which sees Peugeot 208 climb the European rankings together with Opel Corsa-e, Toyota Yaris and Renault Clio. Last but not least, we recall Renault’s neo-retro strategy, led by the Italian Luca De Meo, which re-proposes some myths of the past in a modern key: R4 and R5, models that will be produced in Europe. R4 and R5 clearly indicate that the Losanga brand wants to attack the B-segment Bev segment, trying to go against the trend and bring this body back into fashion.

Ford and plans for the electric



The American brand of the Blue Oval is working to bridge the gap towards its competitors in the field of electricity. To do this, the Cologne hub (where the Fiesta is built) will be the location to produce an electric car based on the Volkswagen group’s Meb platform. This new model is expected to go on sale from 2023, just as Fiesta is expected to go out of production.

The other icons that say goodbye



The alleged farewell to the production of Ford Fiesta is not the only one among the models that have made history. In fact, we remember that Volkswagen withdrew the New Beetle saying that it would return to production in 100% electric guise but which, as yet, has not been spoken about.