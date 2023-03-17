Listen to the audio version of the article

Serenity cannot be bought. Much less trust. Thus, even the 300 billion dollars injected by the Federal Reserve into US banks are not enough, added to the 200 billion of liquidity arriving on the Stars and Stripes economy from the US Treasury’s availability account, added to the 50 billion francs injected by the Swiss Central Bank to Credit Suisse to restore confidence in the markets. They are not enough. Nor the reassuring words of President Biden: “This week we have …