Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are looking for stock information Mediaset (not MediaForEurope) in this guide we will analyze these questions together, trying to understand if the Mediaset shares agree or less and if a stock investment in this company is beneficial to your wallet.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

Mediaset: let’s introduce the company

It certainly doesn’t need much introduction, but you’ll agree with me that it’s always good to inquire about the company whose shares are of interest to us. In this way we can invest more awareness and running less risk of making missteps or errors linked to our lightness or superficiality: in investments, nothing must ever be taken for granted.

Mediaset Italyknown more simply Mediaset, is an Italian company controlled by the Mediaset Group holding. In 2021 it changed its name, taking on the name of Mfe-MediaforEurope.

The company operates in the sector of media and of communication and is the second television hub in Italy in terms of importance.

The history of this company is long and troubled, I will try to summarize some of the salient points here:

in 1976 Fininvest acquired Telemilano, one of the first Italian local networks, which was in crisis due to the non-payment of the rent of the premises in which it stood, owned by Berlusconi’s Edilnord. The latter himself acquired it for a symbolic sum, in addition to the forgiveness of debts;

through a series of acquisitions and name changes, the company changes and favors, establishing itself, the development of the commercial television model;

at the origins of the group we can identify the renaming of Immobiliare Orione srl, owned by Reteitalia, into Mediaset srl in the early 90s, followed by the total transformation of Fininvest programs and activities into Mediaset srl.

due to debt, there have been numerous disputes and acquisition attempts throughout history, which we will not go into further because it is not pertinent;

however, we can say that in 2000, less than four years after listing, the share exceeded the threshold of 52,000 lire per share (about €27), or its all-time high;

in 2005 it also joined the US financial market with the ADR (American Depositary Receipt) Level 1 program with JPMorgan Chase as custodian bank;

in December 2016, the French group Vivendi launched a hostile campaign aimed at acquiring shares in Mediaset, another event that led to a long dispute.

In short, the history of this company is sparkling, but in any case it has never collapsed: to date the capitalization amounts to 1.44 billion euros.

Mediaset share performance and price

Now that we have an overview of the story (although perhaps you are more confused than before! You can look elsewhere for all the “gossip” on issues related to the shares held by Mediaset’s top management and the various controversies faced over time, if you are curious) and there capitalization of this company, let’s go ahead and look at the other aspects that interest us investors the most.

Mediaset Stock Forecasts 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target price

We can continue to dig into the company to see if we might be interested in buying the shares. So let’s continue with the data on target price come on dividends

Latest news

As we often do, let’s start with an analysis of the year 2020the one that has been characterized by the pandemic.

In reality, the pandemic does not seem to have affected the returns of this company, given that in the third quarter of 2020 the Company recorded a net profit of over 29 million, thus boasting a positive result also for the total of the first nine months: we are talking about 10 .5 million.

In the cumulative period, revenues amounted to 1,700 million, against 2,030 in the first months of 2019.

So 2020 was actually a good year. In fact, despite the decline recorded across the media sector, consolidated gross advertising revenues grew by 1.6% compared to 2019.

Overall operating costs were reduced to 1,635 million euros (or -11.2%), of which 413.8 million in Spain and 1.222 billion in Italy. Specifically, as regards the Italian activities, revenues amounted to 1.176 billion in the nine months (1.371 a year earlier), but with a positive contribution from the third quarter: +4.1% compared to 2019 with 384.8 million .

The operating result of the Italian activities was negative by 45.8 million in the nine months (or +0.2 million in 2019).

And the 2021?

We can say that another clash with Vivendi made shareholders tremble: in fact, the agreement finally reached after 16 years of disputes in courts across Europe allowed the Berlusconi family to buy a package of Mediaset shares at a unit price of 2. 70 euros for a total outlay of around 160 million.

On the other hand, Vivendi released a dividend of 30 eurocents per share during the week. Fininvest thus collected 156 million and Vivendi 102 million.

This operation allowed the Berlusconi to regain total control over Mediaset, holding 50% of the shares with voting rights.

From today, the future performance of the stock will be determined by the development strategy that the company wishes to develop, and not by gossip.

The immediate result has been an adjustment of the quotations to the fact that a dividend has been distributed.

At the end of 2021, the shareholders’ meeting of Mediaset for the change of company name of the company to Mfe-MediaforEurope nv and to approve the new one dual-category shareholding structurewith different voting rights.

The operation aimed at pursuing the creation of a pan-European group in the entertainment and content sector as it would guarantee greater flexibility for the future for the financing of any future M&A operations.

The outgoing shareholder also voted in favor of the decisions, as envisaged by the latest agreements Vivendi.

After an initial enthusiasm, which was seen on the Stock Exchange, the quotations and the trend readjusted to the point prior to these changes, returning stable.

As for the 2022 in the first nine months there were net revenues of 1.9 billion euros, compared to the 1.99 billion that were obtained in the first three quarters of the previous year.

Il Operating income instead it dropped from 275 million to 97.6 million euros. L’net borrowing instead it had increased at the end of September 2022 to 877.3 million euros.

2023 opened with important news, namely the one relating to the merger with Mediaset Spain. Indeed i boards of directors of MFE-Mediaforeurope and of the subsidiary Mediaset España Comunicación have approved the joint project of merger by incorporation into MFE. The shareholders’ meetings of the two companies, called to approve the merger, will be convened within the month of March 2023.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Mediaset: the target price

The trend of the last moments predicts a trend bearish.

According to the analysts who cover the Mediaset stock, the average consensus is to maintain with a target price in line with current prices.

Il target price on Mediaset it is 0.61 euros, with a minimum of 0.50 euros and a maximum of 0.77 euros.

Mediaset: dividends

Il ordinary dividend gross value of Mediaset for the year 2022 is equal to 0.05 euro for each category A and category B ordinary share outstanding on the date of detachment of the relative coupons (therefore excluding the treasury shares in portfolio on that date).

The last payment took place on 21 September 2022.

Is it worth investing in Mediaset shares?

Mediaset over the years (and still in recent times) with the whole Vivendi issue has made itself talked about. In this guide we have analyzed all the useful information for those who want to invest in Mediaset shares.

Ma… Is it worth buying Mediaset shares?

I never recommend buying a single stock, because it is too risky a move.

Invest in stocks it can be profitable, but only for those with skills and a solid diversification strategy.

Otherwise, the risk of damaging your capital is high.

If you’ve never invested in stocks and are at the beginning of your journey, I suggest you take a look at guide to start investing in stocks.

If, on the other hand, you are an investor with some experience and you don’t have to start from the basics, you might be interested in discovering the offer #IOPOINTONITALIA.

It is a review that proposes the Italy’s best stocks to invest in. The Study and Research Center of Affari Miei keeps a constant eye on the proposed actions through careful monitoring. You will find only the best in this review!

If you want invest on the Italian stock market in a profitable way and you aim to do it consciously, making use of a guide who selects and analyzes the most interesting titles, #IOPOINTONITALIA it’s for you.

Where to buy Mediaset shares?

You still decided to buy Mediaset shares, but you don’t know how to do it? Here are the options you have at your disposal:

Rely on traditional bank : if you want to invest more than 3,000/4,000 euros, the traditional current account is an option. The most important Italian banks offer the possibility of building a securities portfolio by working with them. However, this route could present too high costs, and therefore it is necessary to evaluate case by case whether it is actually worthwhile;

: if you want to invest more than 3,000/4,000 euros, the traditional current account is an option. The most important Italian banks offer the possibility of building a securities portfolio by working with them. However, this route could present too high costs, and therefore it is necessary to evaluate case by case whether it is actually worthwhile; Choose them online platforms: there are many specialized in the purchase of shares that allow you access to the markets, often in a cheaper way than that proposed by the banks. With the platforms you can buy shares even by investing only 50 euros. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

Additional helpful resources

Obviously, to invest you need to trust the brand or at least its mission. Furthermore, it is good to always invest only sums that you can afford to lose and that they never exceed 2-3% of the money you want to invest.

The diversification it is important when investing in shares, a sector that has risk as a constant.

You know that my position is adamant on this aspect: yes, take risks, but with intelligence and prudence.

In the meantime, here are some guides that might interest you:

Finally, you will also find some guides dedicated to those who need a refresher before starting to invest:

Enjoy the reading!