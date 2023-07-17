Foreign trade: Upper Austria remains export champion | News.at

The actually imported and exported goods, on the other hand, fell significantly in some cases, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas in a broadcast on Monday.

In 2022, Austrian foreign trade as a whole recorded growth of 19.8 percent in imports and 17.2 percent in exports. This development was also reflected in regional foreign trade – all nine federal states achieved significant export growth compared to 2021. Upper Austria recorded the strongest relative export growth with a plus of 9.6 billion euros, which corresponds to an increase of 22.5 percent. All nine federal states achieved double-digit growth in imports. With an increase of 23.3 percent (plus 10.6 billion euros), Vienna recorded the highest increase in imports.

In 2022, five federal states achieved a trade surplus. This means that more goods were exported from these federal states than were imported. Upper Austria had the highest balance of trade surplus with EUR 10.3 billion, followed by Styria with EUR 6.1 billion and Vorarlberg with EUR 3.1 billion. Vienna recorded the clearest balance of trade deficit at EUR 29.3 billion.

The Styrian economy exported goods of around 29 billion euros in 2022, reaching an all-time high. The previous high from 2019 with 26 billion euros was thus clearly exceeded, said the Styrian Economic Affairs Minister Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP) on Monday. However, the export trend barometer is currently pointing downwards: “Unfortunately, the industry is no longer at the very high level this year, as we have seen in recent years. And that will of course also have an effect on the export figures for 2023,” he said Eibinger-Miedl to ORF Styria.

In most federal states, foreign trade in machinery dominated both on the import and export side in 2022. In Styria, iron and steel as well as paper and cardboard made the biggest contributions to export growth. In Vienna and Lower Austria, mineral fuels, i.e. fossil fuels, were by far the most important imported goods.

Upper Austria remains the state export champion, with more than a quarter of all Austrian exports going to the industrial state. The most important trading partner of all nine federal states is still Germany.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

