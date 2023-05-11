Home » Forex European market: The dollar rebounded strongly, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the 12th time in a row Provider Investing.com
Business

Forex European market: The dollar rebounded strongly, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the 12th time in a row Provider Investing.com

by admin
© Reuters. FOREX EUROPE: Dollar rebounds strongly as Bank of England sees 12th straight rate hike

Investing.com – In the European morning session on Thursday (11th), the US dollar resumed its upward trend after falling yesterday, and the pound weakened before the Bank of England’s latest interest rate decision was announced.

As of 17:11 Beijing time (05:11 am Eastern Time), the U.S. dollar, which measures the trend of the U.S. dollar against six trade-weighted major currencies, rose 0.44% to 101.718; it rose 0.36% to 101.84, regaining yesterday’s loss.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.438%, at 3.8701%.

15-minute line chart of the US dollar index

Data on Wednesday showed a slight slowdown in April, supporting the Fed’s pause in rate hikes.

Risk sentiment, however, supported the dollar as uncertainty over the U.S. debt ceiling remained, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning on Thursday of potential global economic damage from a default.

ING analysts said in a note: “The current situation has inevitably had an impact on risk sentiment and provided support for the dollar. Now that there are growing concerns, it may be necessary to (stock or currency market) ) to break the impasse.”

It fell 0.36% to 1.2579, falling from a one-year high of 1.2679 hit on Wednesday (10th). The interest rate decision will be announced later, and it is expected to raise interest rates for the 12th time in a row. At present, inflation in the UK is still high in double digits, the highest among developed countries.

ING said, “Last month’s hawkish inflation and wage data suggested that the Bank of England will raise interest rates by another 25 basis points. The bar is high.”

See also  US chip Samsung was called again or selected Texas to build a new factory | Samsung Electronics | Semiconductors | Sino-US trade war

It fell 0.48% to 1.0927, back near the midpoint of its trading range over the past month.

European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that further rate hikes would become more gradual, adding that “the hikes that have taken place in the past will basically help us reach our target within two years.”

It rose 0.34% to 134.80, recovering part of yesterday’s loss. The yen rose 0.6 percent yesterday after U.S. yields fell following the release of U.S. consumer inflation data.

It fell 0.36% to 1.2579. Meanwhile, the yuan fell to a two-month low. It rose 0.06% to 6.9375 and rose 0.13% to 6.9466. Reported at 2.717%. Previously, the data was sluggish.

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

recommendread

Compiler: Liu Chuan

You may also like

Will high earners soon have to pay more?

Angelini pharma invests 505 million dollars with JCR...

Google Bard gets an update: this is what...

Income tax return at the start: advice for...

Weak demand from the semiconductor industry is slowing...

Tav, Salvini attacks France: “Respect the agreements, no...

Most expensive city in the world: Real estate...

Nexi confirms guidance, quarterly revenues +9%

Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the Urban Department...

Swiss real estate market – Fewer and fewer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy