Redfall is Xbox Game Pass' second-biggest launch of the year

A recent article from True Achievements suggests that Redfall hasn’t struggled much in terms of playtime, and it’s even the second-biggest launch for Xbox Game Pass in 2023, despite the negative press surrounding it.

Redfall certainly didn’t get off to the best start, but it seems Arkane’s reputation still created a lot of curious players , they wanted to see if the game was as disappointing as the reviews said.

Of course, being available to Game Pass subscribers from day one certainly says something about the game, but it’s still somewhat surprising that despite all the negativity surrounding Redfall, it still managed to get a lot of traction on Xbox player.

Have you tried Redfall?

