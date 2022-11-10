Listen to the audio version of the article

Racing Force (parent company of Racing Force Group, a company specialized in the sector of safety products in motor sports), has signed an agreement with Maserati Msg Racing, by virtue of which the subsidiary Omp will be the supplier of the race clothing for the commitment of the Maserati team in the FIA ​​Formula E world championship (electric cars).

The Ligurian company, with Omp products, will therefore support Maserati Msg coinciding with the launch of the new Gen3 cars, which will set high performance standards, explains a note, “thanks to an increase in power that will make the single-seaters capable of reaching 270 kilometers per hour ».

New cars

The new Formula E cars, the note continues, «will be the most efficient racing cars in the world, becoming an ideal showcase for the sustainability objectives included in the Racing Force agenda. The group is a pioneer in the field of safety equipment for motorsport, having committed itself to achieving full compliance with ESG (Environmental, social, governance) criteria ».

Maserati has established itself as one of the most competitive teams in the Fia Formula E World Championship. Securing five wins, he completed the 2021/2022 season with a third place in the drivers’ championship, and reached the second position in the team championship. The ninth season of the FIA ​​Formula E championship will kick off with the Mexico City E-Prix, scheduled for January 14, 2023.

Maserati MSG Racing drivers, Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther, adds the note, “will wear the One SL racing suit, a model at the top of the market, which uses the lightest materials in the sector”.