FOS, a Genoese SME of consulting and technological research, listed on the EGM segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, active in the design and development of digital services and products for large industrial groups and for the public administration, announces that, following the binding agreement signed on 27 July 2022, the closing of the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of NAeS from the selling shareholders and managing directors Piergiorgio Sironi and Raffaella Manelli took place today.

On the basis of the agreements, today the Company has paid an amount of Euro 2.7 million, equal to 65% of the agreed purchase price of a total of Euro 4.2 million, through the cash payment of Euro 2.3 million and the payment in kind of Euro 0.4 million through the transfer of no. 122,250 FOS treasury shares held by the Company.

In this regard, it is recalled that the selling shareholders have undertaken, until the expiry of the 18th month following the closing, not to transfer, either in whole or in part, the FOS shares received, pursuant to the agreement signed between the parties. .

