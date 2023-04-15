Appointments, Def, Pnrr, migrants, reforms… Interview by Affaritaliani.it with the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber Tommaso Foti

“But what subdivision. With the appointments we have only thought of enhancing the merit”. Tommaso Foti, group leader in the Chamber of Brothers of Italy, tells Affaritaliani.it about the path taken by the executive. A journey made up of shared choices, net of some understandable tension, and a common vision towards the most significant themes, Pnrr in the lead.

Honorable Foti, on the nominations of the investee companies, was there tension in the majority, it is said that Giorgia Meloni had to give something to the allies, or was there full agreement?

“The indications of the new top management of Eni, Enel, Terna, Leonardo and Poste are the result of a careful evaluation process, developed by the center-right, which had as its guiding star the enhancement of merit, skills and professional results achieved by the chosen people This is why no one from the opposition dares to utter a word since, as mentioned, these are high-profile names that confirm the seriousness of the Meloni government. So, with all due respect to the left, there has been no subdivision regarding the indication of the future directors of the publicly-owned companies in question.In my personal name and on behalf of Fratelli d’Italia, I wish the future directors best wishes for the work they will carry out in strategic sectors for Italy, also in the world: their positive results will not only be a flagship for the Meloni government, but will make the whole nation proud”.

There are 3.4 billion in the Def for the cut in the tax wedge. Will there be other resources in 2023 or will we have to wait for 2024?

“The Government has outlined its economic policy for the next few years, a line made up of stability, credibility and growth. The Def, which received a positive opinion from the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, also foresees a downward trend in pressure More than 3 billion euros will be allocated to cutting the tax wedge, which immediately, for the period May-December, will leave more money in the payroll of employees whose income is less than 25,000 euros. lower incomes which, with all due respect to the CGIL, on the one hand increases the purchasing power of families and, on the other, affects wage moderation.There is an increase forecast for GDP compared to last year’s forecasts, as well as the deficit/GDP ratio is reduced.Finally, the Meloni Government’s Def aims to progressively reduce the debt/GDP ratio in 2023 until it reaches 140.4% in 2026. A decrease which, in line with the objectives indicated in the programmatic scenario, certifies that with this executive we change pace: we don’t give numbers, we achieve objectives”.

