A pipe-like object was thrown near the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, during an outdoor rally in the city of Wakayama. This was reported by the Jiji agency.

Kishida was evacuated and rescued. A roar similar to an explosion was heard at the scene, says the public television network Nhk. Footage shows officers blocking and carrying off a man as people clear the area.

At the moment no injuries have been reported and the Japanese premier was able to leave the area unharmed accompanied by his escort.

