Founder Securities: AITO Asks the World M9 from 0 to 1. Industrial chain companies are expected to benefit deeply. Provider Zhitong Finance

Founder Securities: AITO Asks the World M9 from 0 to 1, industrial chain companies are expected to benefit deeply

Recently, Founder Securities released a research report highlighting the potential of the AITO Wenjie M9 model and its expected positive impact on the industrial chain. According to the report, the AITO Wenjie M9 model is expected to achieve a breakthrough from 0 to 1 and has several advantages, including intelligence, Hongmeng ecology, and sales channels. The model’s steady monthly sales volume is anticipated to reach 10,000 units, standing out among high-end competing products. AITO Wenjie M9 maintains close cooperation with mainstream suppliers in various fields, indicating significant potential for beneficial impacts on related industry chain targets.

AITO Wenjie M9 is the first model built for the Cyrus Rubik’s Cube platform, and it has been equipped with several advanced features and technologies. It is also the first model to be equipped with a number of Huawei’s automotive business black technologies, including AR-HUD, smart car lights, and Huawei SOUND, among others. Additionally, the model is anticipated to lead the industry in intelligent driving capabilities, further solidifying its competitive edge. The report also highlighted the potential of emerging technologies in the automotive industry and their significance in defining competition among car companies.

The high-end new energy market is expected to provide vast space for growth, and AITO Wenjie M9 is positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. With its leading edge in intelligence and large-scale quantity exceeding 10,000 units within 2 hours of its launch, the model is expected to generate significant sales siphoning capabilities. However, the report also outlined potential risk factors, including lower-than-expected sales volume and market penetration, as well as intensified competition in the industry due to the release of multi-brand models.

Key industry chain companies recommended for attention include Guangfeng Technology, Xingyu Technology, Shanghai Yanpu, Mingxin Xuteng, Xinzi Group, and Wencan Co., among others. The report’s findings indicate the potential for deep benefits to be realized by industrial chain companies due to the anticipated success of AITO Wenjie M9 in the market.

Overall, the research report from Founder Securities presents a positive outlook for the AITO Wenjie M9 model and its potential impact on related industry chain targets, highlighting significant opportunities and potential risks in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

