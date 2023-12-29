“Happy Friends” Episode 9: Reconnecting with Rural Culture and Revitalizing Village Life

A Musical Journey Through Qingshanpu: Happy Friends Explores Rural Culture and Village Life

Today (December 29) at 12 noon, the ninth episode of Mango TV’s homemade variety show “Happy Friends” is set to be broadcast. The program, featuring the “0713 Employment Thick Rice Group” composed of Chen Chusheng, Su Xing, Wang Yuexin, Zhang Yuan, Wang Zhengliang, and Lu Hu, aims to present a natural state and return to the original intention of happiness. In this upcoming episode, the brothers will visit Qingshanpu Town in Changsha County to experience local culture and village life.

During their visit to Qingshanpu, the brothers had the opportunity to connect with the locals and immerse themselves in the rich cultural traditions of the village. They discovered that the villagers in Qingshanpu organize activities such as senior music and art groups and square dances, enriching their daily lives. They also had the chance to interact with the Qingshanpu Art Troupe, which has been an integral part of the village for over 50 years, showcasing various traditional musical instruments and performances. This experience left a lasting impression on the brothers, with Wang Yuexin expressing his longing for the old life presented by the Qingshanpu Art Troupe.

The episode also highlights the vibrant atmosphere at Qingshanpu Central Primary School, where the brothers witnessed the joyful and carefree play of the students. They took part in the activities, capturing happy moments and celebrating youth amidst the laughter and cheers of the children.

The brothers also extended their warm hospitality to the villagers, cooking delicious food and engaging in music and dance performances. This heartwarming interaction culminated in an evening music party, where the brothers and the art troupe came together to create a beautiful and artistic atmosphere through their performances.

The visit to Qingshanpu not only strengthened the bond between the brothers and the villagers but also showcased the revival and prosperity of the village. The brothers expressed their intention to continue showcasing the construction and development of Qingshanpu, with the hope of promoting local tourism and highlighting the new look of rural culture.

As the year comes to an end, the brothers of “Employment and Thousand Rice Tuan” look forward to bringing more joy and surprises to their audience in the new year. Viewers can catch the exclusive broadcast of “Happy Friends” on Mango TV every Friday at 12 noon.

The musical journey through Qingshanpu has left a lasting impact on the brothers, as they continue to celebrate the simple happiness of village life and share the cultural richness of rural communities with their audience.

