Henan Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank, Shangcai Huimin Rural Bank, Zhecheng Huanghuai Rural Bank, and Kaifeng New Oriental Rural Bank successively released the FAQ announcement on the official website on July 27 and 28. Answer questions about application, account entry and special circumstances. Zhongxin Finance noticed that the four village and town banks all stated in their announcements that as long as the conditions for this advance are met, the capital advance will definitely be in place.

Original title: Four rural banks in Henan: As long as the conditions are met, the capital advance will definitely be in place