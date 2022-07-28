PlayStation Plus

Sony today announced the lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus members in August. From August 2nd to September 5th, players with three subscriptions can get “Tony Hawk Skateboarder 1+2” (PS5/PS4), “Little Boy” “Little Nightmare” (PS4), “Unrailed!” (PS4) and “Dragon Among Men 7 Where Light and Darkness Go” (PS5/PS4, PS5 is the international version).

Among them, the appearance of “Dragon Among Men 7” will open the prelude to the series landing on PlayStation Plus. Starting from August, “Dragon of the People 0”, “Dragon of the People”, and “Dragon of the People 2” will all be added to the game directory of “upgraded” members. And “Dragon in Human 3”, “Dragon in Human 4 Inherit the Legend”, “Dragon in Human 5 Realize Dreamer” will all enter the classic game library of “Premium” members within this year, “Dragon in Human” 6 Psalm of Life will also become an “Upgrade” member game this year.

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, it may not seem like a big deal to get the Dragon among Men series now, but it should be good news for PlayStation Plus players.