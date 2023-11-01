Four strategies and stocks that top asset managers rely on

The hedge fund manager Bill Ackman relies on a few, high-quality stocks in his investments and not on a portfolio that is as diversified as possible. CNBC/Contributor/Getty Images

Bill Ackman, Michael Baron and Charlie Munger are among the most successful investors.

In current interviews and a book, they give tips for success on the stock market.

This includes concentrating the portfolio and investing in quality companies with good management.

Investing doesn’t have to be risky. Nowadays you can invest in government bonds with virtually no risk and achieve good returns. However, if you want to achieve higher profits in the long term, you have to be willing to take more risk. One possibility is the stock market.

In interviews and a recent book, some of the world‘s best money managers – including Charlie Munger, Bill Ackman and Michael Baron – have shared the strategies and philosophies they use to manage this risk and thrive in the stock market for decades. Below we have put together four of these strategies.

