French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plan to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday. Macron and von der Leyen want to persuade Xi to use his influence on Russia in favor of a peace solution in Ukraine. Macron is on a three-day state visit to China and von der Leyen had suggested the three-way meeting.

On Wednesday, Macron spoke of China playing a “significant role” in the Ukraine war. France’s president also wants to boost his country’s economic relations with China again. His delegation includes more than 50 entrepreneurs. In a speech last week, von der Leyen made the EU’s future relations with China dependent on Beijing’s position on the Ukraine war.

