Home Business France – Macron and von der Leyen visit China’s President Xi Jinping
Business

France – Macron and von der Leyen visit China’s President Xi Jinping

by admin
France – Macron and von der Leyen visit China’s President Xi Jinping

French President Macron in Beijing Image: AFP

French President Macron and EU Commission President von der Leyen want to meet China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday. They want to persuade Xi to use his influence in Moscow for a peace solution in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plan to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday. Macron and von der Leyen want to persuade Xi to use his influence on Russia in favor of a peace solution in Ukraine. Macron is on a three-day state visit to China and von der Leyen had suggested the three-way meeting.

On Wednesday, Macron spoke of China playing a “significant role” in the Ukraine war. France’s president also wants to boost his country’s economic relations with China again. His delegation includes more than 50 entrepreneurs. In a speech last week, von der Leyen made the EU’s future relations with China dependent on Beijing’s position on the Ukraine war.

HOME PAGE

See also  China Automotive Industry Corporation: Net profit in 2021 is about 103 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.03% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Police – Interior Minister Faeser is considering a...

Sansonetti: “Gherardo Colombo has admitted that Mani Pulite...

The Central Bank of New Zealand raised the...

Battery “zero repairable”: The underestimated problem with electric...

Car review bonus 2023, the complete guide on...

Hot Spots – Tsai at meeting with McCarthy:...

Fineco Core Pension Fund

Everything on stocks: Trump in court – that...

Tik Tok, the de-influencer is the new trendy...

ArianeGroup: CEO leaves after missile debacle – Europe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy