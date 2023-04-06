Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from -4°C to 2°C, and the maximum from 5°C in the south of Serbia to 10°C in the north of Vojvodina.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Serbia: On Thursday, the temperature was slightly higher than on Wednesday, but still significantly colder than average. The cloudiness is moving from the north and northeast to the south and will partly disperse with occasional sunny intervals. There will be some precipitation in the west and southwest of Serbia in the form of rain and sleet, and in the mountains with some light snow. The wind is weak to moderate from the north and northwest, stronger in the Timočka Krajina. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -4°C to 2°C, and maximum from 5°C in the south of Serbia to 10°C in the north of Vojvodina. Dry in the evening.

White City: On Thursday, the temperature will increase with variable cloudiness with some sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 1°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 8°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: On Thursday, the temperature will increase with variable cloudiness with some sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 1°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 8°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Partly cloudy on Thursday and slightly higher temperature than on Wednesday. Short-term sleet is possible during the day, and light snow on the mountains. Wind weak from the north. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -4°C to 0°C, and maximum from 6°C to 8°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cold with light snow and up to 1°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Thursday, the temperature increased compared to Wednesday, but still significantly colder than average. Partly cloudy during the day with occasional sunny intervals. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -2°C to 0°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Thursday, the temperature will increase with variable cloudiness with occasional sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 10°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: On Thursday, the temperature will increase with variable cloudiness with occasional sunny intervals. Wind weak northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. The minimum temperature is 0°C, and the maximum is 9°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Friday cloudy with possibly a little light rain in some places, and light snow on the mountains. There will be sunny intervals in the south and southwest of Serbia. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -4°C to 2°C, and maximum from 8°C to 10°C. Light rain in some places in the north in the evening. For weekend mostly cloudy with occasional rain with a slightly higher temperature, but still colder than average for the beginning of April. Light snow will fall occasionally on the mountains.

(WORLD)