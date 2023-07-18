Home » SARDINIA Inauguration of the shipbuilding district of Cagliari – News
SARDINIA Inauguration of the shipbuilding district of Cagliari – News

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini is in Sardinia to participate in a series of institutional events.

Yesterday morning, in fact, he spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the Cagliari shipbuilding district together with the president of the Sardinia Region Christian Solinas and the local authorities.

Subsequently, the minister inaugurated the section between Bari Sardo and Tortolì of the Strada Statale 125 Orientale Sarda in the province of Nuoro.

