Introducing the Vibrant and Exclusive Super Normal 2 “Raspberry Lemonade” Sneakers by MSCHF

Bumper Year for MSCHF as “Raspberry Lemonade” Super Normal 2 Shoes Go Public

2023 is proving to be an exciting year for the MSCHF team, with a series of unique and limited edition releases. From the much-talked-about “Big Red Boots” to TOMM¥ €A$H’s Big Yellow Boots Crocs and even a tiny tote bag priced at a staggering $63,750, the brand’s offerings have been nothing short of exceptional. And now, MSCHF is set to launch its latest creation, the Super Normal 2 colorway dubbed “Raspberry Lemonade.”

Initially, the “Raspberry Lemonade” shoes were exclusively reserved for friends and relatives of the brand. However, due to overwhelming demand, MSCHF has decided to make them available to the public. This news comes as a delight for sneaker enthusiasts and MSCHF fans who have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get their hands on these exclusive kicks.

The design of the “Raspberry Lemonade” shoes draws inspiration from the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette. The shoe’s yellow base is accentuated by vibrant pink laces and soles, creating a bold and eye-catching color combination that is reminiscent of the refreshing beverage it takes its name from. Adding to the uniqueness of these shoes, the MSCHF Logo can be found printed on various parts of the shoe, including the tongue label, laces, embroidered heel, lateral midsole, and rubber pedals.

Perhaps the most striking detail is the embroidered “Friends and Family” tag on the tongue label. This subtle yet significant addition serves as a nod to the exclusivity and limited availability of these shoes, further enhancing their desirability among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to get your hands on a pair of the Super Normal 2 “Raspberry Lemonade” shoes, mark your calendars for July 18th. The shoes will officially be available for purchase on the MSCHF Sneakers website at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Considering the brand’s previous releases, these limited edition kicks are expected to sell out quickly, so make sure to act fast if you want to secure a pair.

For all the sneakerheads and MSCHF fans out there, this announcement marks another exciting milestone in the brand’s journey to redefine and push the boundaries of conventional footwear. So, if you’re looking to add a unique and eye-catching pair of sneakers to your collection, be sure to check out the Super Normal 2 “Raspberry Lemonade” shoes on the MSCHF Sneakers website this week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

