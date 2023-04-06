Home Sports Primera Division: Real Madrid sweep Valladolid off the field
Primera Division: Real Madrid sweep Valladolid off the field

Primera Division: Real Madrid sweep Valladolid off the field

As of: 04/02/2023 6:26 p.m

Real Madrid have clinched a resounding victory against Real Valladolid in the Spanish league. Man of the match was Karim Benzema.

The outstanding star striker has put the record champions back on track. Two weeks after the defeat in the “Clasico” at FC Barcelona (1: 2), the “Royal” easily won 6: 0 (4: 0) without Antonio Rüdiger, who injured his knee. Ballon d’Or-Winner Benzema shone with a hat-trick in just seven minutes.

The Frenchman scored in his hat-trick (29th minute, 32nd, 36th) spectacularly against the relegation-threatened guests. Rodrygo had previously taken the lead (22nd), Marco Asensio (73rd) and Lucas Vazquez (90th + 1) made the final score. Toni Kroos played the full distance. Despite the win, Real are still twelve points behind their big rivals Barcelona.

Atletico beat Betis

Third remains Real’s city rivals Atletico with 54 points. The team defeated Betis Sevilla 1-0. Angel Correra scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.

Lewandowski keeps Barcelona on course for the title

Robert Lewandowski had already helped Barca to a clear victory at FC Elche on Saturday. The former Bayern striker scored his number 16 and 17 goals of the season in his 23rd appearance in a 4-0 (1-0) win for the Catalans at bottom FC Elche. The Polish striker missed four games due to suspensions and an injury.

Elche with sixth coach of the season on the bench

Lewandowski initially scored a bit lucky, he shot himself (20th). The second goal was scored by Ansu Fati (56′), before Lewandowski made everything clear again (66′). Ferran Torres (70th) set the final point.

Elche caused a curiosity: Sebastian Beccacece sat on the bench for the first time at the bottom of the table – the sixth coach of the season.

Wednesday “Clasico” in the cup

Before the international break, Barca had beaten Madrid in the “Clasico” league – on Wednesday there will be another duel in the second leg of the cup semi-finals (first leg: 1-0).

