There will be a process for the alleged irregularities on a 2020 tender for the selection of a manager of the commercial and marketing & web area of ​​Cagliari airport. The investigating judge Manuela Anzani has indicted Renato Branca, managing director of Sogaer, the company that manages the airport, David Crognaletti, sales manager, and Simona Danieli. The first hearing of the trial is set for next July 5th.

The defendants are accused, for various reasons, of bid rigging and forgery. Only the latter crime is contested in Crognaletti. Everything revolves around the tender three years ago, published by the subsidiary Sogaerdyn spa, won by Simona Danieli, who the investigators believe is romantically linked to Sogaer’s CEO. The recruitment was then suspended. According to the public prosecutor Rossella Spano, the announcement would have been rigged to favor Danieli. Hence the accusation of bid rigging and forgery for her and Branca and only forgery for Crognaletti (he would not have reported the link between the CEO and the participant in the tender).