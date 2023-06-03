Home » France rigorously curtails advertising freedom for influencers
Business

France rigorously curtails advertising freedom for influencers

by admin
France rigorously curtails advertising freedom for influencers


Misleading Business Practices? The influencer Capucine Anav
Bild: Getty

No more “misleading business practices”: France wants to regulate the work of influencers more strictly and ban certain advertising. The law is the first of its kind in Europe.

WSince Friday, when he calls up Capucine Anav’s high-reach Instagram channel, he no longer only sees glossy pictures of happy people in beautiful places. Instead, pinned to the top of the posts is an order from France’s Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Protection and Fraud (DGCCRF) to refrain from “the deceptive business practices” on the prominent 32-year-old actress’ Snapchat account. What this is about is written under the prominent note in white letters on a black background in the caption.

Anav, who advertises products on her online channels as a so-called influencer in addition to her presence on radio, television and the tabloid press, did not state “the commercial intention of her publications for advertising purposes”. In addition, they have the non-existence of the chemical as an advertising argument Bisphenol A used in advertised baby bottles and pacifiers, although this is required by law anyway, as well as made claims about the composition, quality and benefits of products without proof and finally promoted a patch to protect against mobile phone radiation whose characteristics and benefits are not scientifically verifiable.

See also  Zijin Mining’s 2021 net profit will increase by 141% year-on-year, reaching a new high, and overseas major indicators surpass domestic ones – yqqlm

You may also like

Rome, fans against referee Taylor at the airport:...

Youth calls for climate protection measures – Arbeits&Wirtschaft...

ECB Minute: Some members preferred 50 basis point...

“Self-preservation is the prerequisite for freedom”

Resolution 70 of 05/22/2023 – Appointment of Chairman...

Pnrr, the ranking of ministries: here’s how much...

Skilled labor shortages in Germany: who is missing...

Luigi Di Maio suspended from Twitter: what a...

China openly threatens Taiwan with military invasion

Twitter, sensational collapse: 68% of the value lost....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy