France rigorously curtails advertising freedom for influencers

No more “misleading business practices”: France wants to regulate the work of influencers more strictly and ban certain advertising. The law is the first of its kind in Europe.

WSince Friday, when he calls up Capucine Anav’s high-reach Instagram channel, he no longer only sees glossy pictures of happy people in beautiful places. Instead, pinned to the top of the posts is an order from France’s Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Protection and Fraud (DGCCRF) to refrain from “the deceptive business practices” on the prominent 32-year-old actress’ Snapchat account. What this is about is written under the prominent note in white letters on a black background in the caption.

Anav, who advertises products on her online channels as a so-called influencer in addition to her presence on radio, television and the tabloid press, did not state “the commercial intention of her publications for advertising purposes”. In addition, they have the non-existence of the chemical as an advertising argument Bisphenol A used in advertised baby bottles and pacifiers, although this is required by law anyway, as well as made claims about the composition, quality and benefits of products without proof and finally promoted a patch to protect against mobile phone radiation whose characteristics and benefits are not scientifically verifiable.