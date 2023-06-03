Home » Great Requiem for Wilfried Ensinger
Great Requiem for Wilfried Ensinger

The honorary citizen of the city of Rottenburg died last Tuesday at the age of 87. Only a few seats were free at the one-and-a-half-hour requiem in the cathedral, which was characterized by excellent singing. In front of the altar, next to the coffin, was a painting by the painter Nikolaus Kriese, which should have been unveiled last week in the gallery of honorary citizens in the town hall.

In addition to the entrepreneur who once converted to Catholicism, it shows his wife Martha, who died in 2017. It was at the suggestion of the former Federal President Horst Köhler, who was on friendly terms with Ensinger, that we included them in the picture. The couple, said Köhler, who had traveled to the funeral mass, had lived the sentence “property obliges” anchored in the Basic Law in an exemplary manner. Cathedral priest Klaus Rennemann recalled that Ensinger had a permanent place in the cathedral. He was distinguished by his deep faith, deep simplicity and open hands. The deceased, said Rottenburg’s Lord Mayor Stephan Neher, “was a role model and remains so after death”.

