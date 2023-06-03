Lyme disease: symptoms, tests to diagnose it and treatments

It all starts with a redness, a particular skin rash compared to simple insect and mosquito bites: the shape is circular, generally it doesn’t itch and tends to expand. These are some of the features visible to the naked eye Lyme disease caused by the sting of ticks.

What are the symptoms

As mentioned, this rash is observed in its initial phase but, within a few weeks, the affected patient begins to feel:

muscle aches

articolar pains

exhaustion

enlarged lymph nodes

fever with chills and headache

If a patient is immunosuppressed or has other conditions, Lyme disease can be more aggressive. As the experts explain, three distinct phases then occur: early localized, early disseminated and late. In the first case, 75% of patients will have the rash a couple of days after being infected with the tick. In the “early disseminated”, instead, there are the symptoms described above that begin to appear after a few weeks while the late phase, if not treated, begins months or years after the initial infection with l’artrite developing in 60% of patients over several months and up to two years later. For a long time you will have to contend with “episodes of intermittent swelling and pain in some large joints, especially the knees. Affected knees are usually more swollen than tender; they are often warm but rarely red,” the professionals explain.

Diagnostic tests

Careful clinical evaluation is required to know if you have Lyme disease blood tests both in the early and late stages. In the specific case, blood cultures and cultures of samples of biological fluids of interest are performed so as to understand if there is also the presence of other pathogens: therefore, the diagnosis of Lyme disease is based on the results of very specific tests and signals ( eg the erythema that moves).

What are the treatments

The disease comes cleanse usually with some specific drugs such as amoxicillin (antibiotic), doxycycline (treats various bacterial infections) and ceftriaxone (antibacterial injection). “ Most clinical manifestations of Lyme disease respond to antibiotics, but treating the disease early is more effective. In late-stage disease, antibiotics kill the germ, relieving arthritis in most patients.” the experts explained. Sometimes you can use NSAIDs, i.e. non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, while a possible heart block may require a temporary pacemaker.

Experimental vaccine