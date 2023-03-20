Home Business France, the pension reform is law. Clashes near the Parliament
France, the pension reform is law. Clashes near the Parliament

In France, the pension reform which raises the retirement age by two years (from 62 to 64) is now formally approved. In the National Assembly both motions of no confidence in the Borne government were rejected (the second, that of Rassemblement National, with only 94 votes in favor out of the 287 necessary). However, Melenchon’s Nupes has announced that it will present an appeal to the Constitutional Court.

France: clashes not far from Parliament

First clashes near the Assemblée Nationale between demonstrators who arrived to protest against the lack of confidence in the government by just 9 votes. Objects were thrown by the demonstrators at the police who had ordered the unauthorized dispersal of the demonstration. In response, several charges and tear gas. The situation in the French capital is very tense.

