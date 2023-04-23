Home » François Bloch parade ground: Lam, Hermès, Novo Nordisk
Business

by admin
California profits thanks to patience at Lam Research – and other stock tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why patience has paid off at the US technology group and how Hermès is continuing to grow.

In my opinion, it makes no sense to unnecessarily upset you if a purchase recommendation deviates from the path to success for a short time: Rather, it is up to me, in filigree work, to subject all 150 financial-mathematical decision-making factors to a new analysis and to carefully weigh up whether a fundamental error has occurred or not. Since Thursday evening you should be completely satisfied with things Lam Research (LRCX US) prevail: +200.6 percent over the past five years, versus an index return of +66.7 percent for the $66 billion Fremont, California-based technology stock. (reload)

