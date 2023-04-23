Drunk and without insurance, this is how he hit another car on Route 7, between Centenario and Neuquén

The transit of Provincial Route 7 was altered with a new road incident in the nexus that unites Neuquén with Centenario. ANDThis time, the crash was carried out by a driver who was driving drunk to the point of exceeding the values ​​that the traffic test can measure. In addition, the vehicle did not have mandatory insurance.

Despite the fact that circulation in a neuralgic sector of the route and that the material damages were significant, no injuries should have been regretted.

As reported, the mechanics of the incident that occurred in the afternoon, It began when the Fiat Uno driven by a young man tried to change to the left lane and collided with the rear of a Mercedes Benz where a man and two women were traveling.. When he lost control and abruptly returned to the lane where he was driving, he hit the other car again, this time in the front.

This is how the Mercedes Benz was, after the crash. Photo: Digital Centennial.

Finally the Fiat ended up on the shouldertearing up road signs and the Mercedes was able to stop its march with the division that separates the two hands from the route.

Due to the magnitude of the incident, police personnel belonging to the fifth police station and police firefighters must have arrived. In the place they verified that the people of both cars were well and when carrying out the test on the drivers, They were able to verify that the young man who was driving the Fiat had more alcohol in its blood than the measuring device can register.

In addition, he did not have the mandatory documentation to circulate, mainly vehicle insurance. For this reason the vehicle was seized.

The Fiat Uno involved in the crash. Photo: Digital Centennial.

