Free cleaning of self-operated air conditioners, only replacement but not repair JD Home Appliances Home 618 good service is not only trade-in_TOM News

8:00pm on June 15th,Jingdong 618The carnival is on. With the full release of rights and interests in various aspects such as commodities, prices, and services, another round of consumption enthusiasm will be ignited. Especially at the service level, Jingdong Home Appliances and Home Appliances has adopted a comprehensive upgrade of old-for-new ones, nationwide coverage of delivery and installation, and service coverage of self-operated air conditioners in the first year. Provide consumers with a cost-saving and worry-free 618 service experience, and raise the service standard of the home appliance industry to a new height.

Trade-in up to a maximum subsidy of 20% Free door-to-door delivery of new and old

Compared with the previous trade-in service, JD.com has unique advantages in this upgrade. First of all, during June 18, consumers who purchase home appliances and household products on JD.com can enjoy the “benefits” of exchanging old ones for new ones up to 20% of the highest subsidy. Secondly, JD.com also launched six rights and interests guarantees for the old-for-new home appliance category. No matter what channel consumers buy old home appliances and household products, they can exchange them for new ones on JD.com regardless of the brand, channel, age, or product. , The residual value of old products and subsidies for new products can be directly deducted from the payment for new products, which is equivalent to realizing an immediate price reduction for the purchase of new products, which is more direct and more cost-effective. At the same time, JD.com has always adhered to the “three free services” of free door-to-door, free demolition, and free transportation. In addition, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, mattresses, toilets and other commodities can provide consumers with integrated services of delivery, installation, dismantling, and cleaning, reducing the service process that required multiple door-to-door visits in the past to only 1-2 Second-rate.

Household appliances are ready to be delivered and installed to achieve nationwide coverage. JD.com delivery staff “install on delivery”

In 2022, in order to solve the consumption pain points such as inconsistent and opaque charging standards for the installation of major appliances, asynchronous delivery and installation, time-consuming and laborious second appointments, and consumers’ inability to grasp the entire process and timeline. JD.com has launched the “TelevisionImmediate delivery“Service. After placing an order, consumers can enjoy an integrated service that completes delivery, installation, machine inspection, and commissioning at one time. The service progress can be checked at any time, and the installation price is transparent. % of the area, the timeliness of home appliance distribution and installation that has plagued the industry for many years has been well resolved.

In the first year, it is only replaced but not repaired. Compensation will be paid for late installation. Good service for air conditioners helps consumers cool off in summer.

As the Central Meteorological Observatory issued consecutive high-temperature yellow warnings recently, high-temperature weather continued to appear throughout the country, which directly promoted the hot sales of air conditioners. In order to allow consumers to spend a cool summer and buy air conditioners with confidence, JD Home Appliances also launched targeted services such as replacement for the first year without repair, free cleaning within one year, and subsidies for installation delays. policy.







Consumers who purchase self-operated air-conditioning products of any brand and model on JD.com can get one free deep cleaning service within one year. And if there is a problem with the product within 1 year of purchase, you can enjoy the right to replace it without repairing it. At the same time, fast delivery is the traditional advantage of JD. This time, 618 has been further upgraded. Under the premise of ensuring the delivery timeliness, JD.com will also provide self-operated air-conditioning categories with the next-day installation service. If it is installed, consumers will receive a subsidy of 100 yuan for installation delays.

A series of industry-leading service measures not only completely dispel the worries about after-sales installation when purchasing air conditioners, but also comprehensively upgrade the service experience, and also promote the timeliness of air conditioner distribution and installation, allowing consumers to place orders with one click without waiting in the hot summer Enjoy the cool breeze.







JD 618 has passed its 20th anniversary. Through continuous optimization and upgrading of service items and processes, it has solved many practical problems faced by consumers, provided a new service model for the home appliance industry, and promoted the improvement of the overall industry service level.



