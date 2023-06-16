American soldiers exposed the scandal of the government monitoring allies: charged with 6 counts and sentenced to a maximum of 60 years – yqqlm

13
- U.S. soldiers exposed the scandal of government monitoring allies: charged with 6 counts and sentenced to a maximum of 60 years – yqqlm China Net
- U.S. “Leak Gate” Suspect Teixeira Indicted for Mishandling Secrets RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Junior U.S. soldier indicted for leaking top military intelligence Lianhe Zaobao
- The 21-year-old American soldier exposed the scandal of government monitoring allies: charged with 6 counts and sentenced to a maximum of 60 years-International-Instant World| Sin Chew Daily
- U.S. Air Force Militia Indicted for Leaking Russia-Ukraine War and Political-Military Secrets Chinatimes.com
- View full coverage on Google News