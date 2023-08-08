Freshmen, La Sia receives the go-ahead for listing on Egm

La Siaa company active in the engineering & design sector with a focus on critical infrastructures, today received from Borsa Italiana the provision for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on the multilateral trading system Euronext Growth Milan.

This was announced in a press release by the company, adding that the start date of negotiations on Euronext Growth Milan is scheduled for Wednesday 9 August. The company therefore concluded the placement of its shares, receiving a total demand equal to 2.3 times the quantity originally offered (equal to 5 million). At the start date of trading, a capitalization of 20.4 million euro and a free float of 29.41 per cent are expected.

