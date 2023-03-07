8
The French president Emmanuel Macron invited the British prime minister Rishi Sunak in Paris on March 10 to hold a bilateral summit. Among the topics discussed will be: “security, climate and energy, economy, migration, youth and foreign policy,” said the French presidency in a statement sent to Reuters.
Cover photo EPA/STEFANO RELLANDINI / POOL MAXPPP OUT
