From Barbie to Twitter what global brands are really worth

It turns out that one of the most famous quotes about brands is attributed to Elon Musk. «The brand is just a perception, and sooner or later the perception will agree with reality», the South African businessman allegedly said. “Sometimes it will be ahead of reality, other times behind. But the brand is only the collective impression of a product». Behold: Musk’s decision by trash the Twitter name and the bird logo to replace them with his fetish symbol, an X, is a nice leap forward from reality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

