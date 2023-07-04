Home » From China new restrictions on microchips. And Japan “rebels” against Xi
Business

From China new restrictions on microchips. And Japan “rebels” against Xi

by admin
From China new restrictions on microchips. And Japan “rebels” against Xi

China limits the export of gallium and germanium metals for semiconductor production. Japan opposes it

New chinese grip sui microchip. Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce has announced new restrictions on the export of metals needed for the production of semiconductors and other electronic devices, in particular, the gallio and the germany.

READ ALSO: Stellantis transforms Mirafiori into a green campus, an operation worth over 150 million

The decision is a strong and clear response to the stringent limits that Washington has imposed on the Dragon, in concert with the other leading countries in the advanced manufacturing of chipin order to hinder its development. What is certain is that China holds absolute supremacy on critical raw materials, both as the main global supplier and as a leader in the production and refining segments.

READ ALSO: Generali, Delfin option for 3 billion. Expensive Del Vecchio move for 20%

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Germany - no longer a country of engineers? | Germany | DW

You may also like

High prices for organic goods – Swiss animal...

Ghana: tree crops, there is a loan from...

The Weak US Dollar: Impact on Currency Exchange...

European 2024, CDX at war: the Meloni-Tajani axis...

Fully autonomous driving: “Remains a wishful thinking”

Savings Interest – Banks Slow to Raise Interest...

What the US Supreme Court has decided on...

Refreshing and Nutritious Smoothie Recipe: Green Mango Smoothie

Lucia Annibali, sentence discounted to those who slashed...

Rivian Automotive Experiences Record Growth with 218% Increase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy