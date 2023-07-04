From China new restrictions on microchips. And Japan “rebels” against Xi

China limits the export of gallium and germanium metals for semiconductor production. Japan opposes it

New chinese grip sui microchip. Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce has announced new restrictions on the export of metals needed for the production of semiconductors and other electronic devices, in particular, the gallio and the germany.

The decision is a strong and clear response to the stringent limits that Washington has imposed on the Dragon, in concert with the other leading countries in the advanced manufacturing of chipin order to hinder its development. What is certain is that China holds absolute supremacy on critical raw materials, both as the main global supplier and as a leader in the production and refining segments.

