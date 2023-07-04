Juan Wauters will visit us again in November

Born in Uruguay, Juan Wauters He is not known for his contributions to a particular style or genre, but rather for the sincerity that is perceptible in all of his music. His live performances combine emotional moments facilitated by the seriousness of his lyrics, with playful rituals that foster a sense of community. Next November he will stop in Spain as part of his tour that is already underway in the United States.

in 2000 Wauters He left his native Uruguay to share a basement with his father in Queens, New York. In this environment he was introduced to the American counterculture, which inspired him to write bedroom folk songs with a bit of humor. His debut album “N.A.P. North American Poetry” It came out in 2014, and since then he has released 5 more albums. She mixes English with Spanish in her lyrics with a great dose of humanity. At concerts in Spain she will present her latest album, “Wandering Rebel”published this June.

Juan Wauters will play on the following dates and places: Barcelona (Razzmatazz Room, November 1), Madrid (Copernicus Club, November 2), Saint Sebastian (Dabadaba Room, November 3), Bilbao (Jazzon Aretoa, November 4) and Ourense (Café & Pop Torgal, November 5). Tickets are now available through Diceor on the artist’s website.

