From depression to lifestyle, stress is now measured: the first test

The study has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the stress hormone system

Depression, obesity, unhealthy lifestyle. But also heart disease and hormonal dysfunction. Now, for the first time, a scientific test will be able to measure stress changes both day and night. A new collaborative research that has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. In fact, thanks to the wearable device developed by endocrinologist researchers, it will be easier to identify the early signs of disease.

It can be read in breaking latest news which relaunches a study conducted by the University of Bristol, the University of Birmingham and the University of Bergen. “The technology, funded by a project of the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program and published in Science Translational Medicine, shows how monitoring adrenal steroid levels at high resolution and over an extended period of time may provide better information on how hormone levels change throughout the day (circadian rhythms) and over shorter periods (ultradian rhythms).”

READ ALSO: Health, work stress and depression, a certain correlation

“The stress hormones, like cortisol, they are crucial for life. Alterations in their rhythms due to disease and lifestyle factors are associated with disorders such as depression, heart disease, obesity, diabetes and even critical illness.”

