Amra Dzeko took a picture in a swimsuit and Fenerbahce jersey Sport

Attractive Amra Dzeko could be even more popular than her husband Edin, who strengthened Fenerbahce.

Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreen

The best football player in the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina made perhaps the last transfer in his career – Edin Džeko (37) moved from Inter to Fenerbahçe, and was welcomed there as a hero! Ardent fans, and the Turks are, have huge expectations from the striker who was a killer goalscorer in all the clubs whose jersey he wore. As for expectations, his wife Amra also raised the bar high which immediately drove the Turks crazy!

In the first post on Instagram after Edin signed the contract, she boasted about the new jersey in the collection… And in what way! Swimsuit bottoms and abs-revealing jersey they were enough to highlight the fantastic line of the footballer’s wife, and Fenerbahce fans completely lost their minds over the picture. The comments piled up, and the number of followers on her profile grew at an incredible rate. Check out what she looks like:



See description

BECAUSE OF EDIN ŽEKA’S WIFE, ISTANBUL AND INSTAGRAM CAME ON FIRE! Amra put on a swimsuit and DRESS, and the Turks went into a trance! (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreenNo. image: 9 1 / 9 Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreenNo. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreenNo. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreenNo. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreenNo. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreenNo. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreenNo. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreenNo. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: Instagram/amradzeko/printscreenNo. picture: 9 9 / 9 AD

By the way, Amra is an actress and model, and during her career she appeared in music videos of numerous world stars. At one time, she was married to Serbian businessman Vladimir Vićentijević, a since 2011, she has been in love with Edin Džeko. The two got married in 2016 and have four children together, along with Amra’s daughter from her first marriage.

Despite all that, she’s still in fantastic shape – many would say she looks better than ever, and if you ask the fans in Turkey, that’s absolutely true. Challenging in less than a day Amra Dzeko’s photo collected about 40 thousand likes on Instagram, and 1,500 commented on her post. Check out that photo:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

