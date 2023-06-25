Zuleyha is free but Demir humiliates her

Previews of the Terra Amara plot of the episode aired on Monday 26 June at around 2.10 pm on Canale 5.

Bitter land will come back tomorrow, Monday 26 Juneat about 2:10 pm on Channel 5with a new episode. The soap opera, set in Turkey in the seventies, was broadcast on ATV from 2018 to 2022 with the title Bir Zamanlar Çukurova – Once upon a time Cukurova. Züleyha’s story is also available on Mediaset Infinity. All the episodes of the soap aired until today are published on the streaming platform.

Before revealing the previews of tomorrow’s plot, let’s do a quick recap of the episode of Sunday 25 June.

Terra Amara: Summary of the episode of 25 June

Mujgan suspects Behice of trying to kill Mujgan who, feigning indignation, threatens to leave. Demir is about to sell his shares in the refinery but is stopped by Hunkar. Zuleyha is desperate because she can’t see her children.

Terra Amara on June 26 previews: the liberation of Zuleyha

Hunkar convinces Demir not to sell the refinery to Ankara’s men and to drop the charges against Zuleyha so she can get out of prison and see her children again.

The humiliation of Zuleyha in the advances of June 26 of Terra Amara

Zuleyha returns to the villa but her vicissitudes are not over. Demir’s anger does not subside. To take revenge on her, her man wants to humiliate her by forcing her to be a maid in the house where she was her mistress before her.

Behice instigates Mujgan in Bitter Land on Monday June 26th

The news of Zuleyha’s release sends Behice into a rage who begins to instill in Mujgan’s head the thought that the woman is undermining his future and that of his family.

Mujgan rebels against Behice in the previews of Terra Amara on June 26th

Mujgan realizes that it is her aunt’s constant insinuations that have made her lose her reason, putting her marriage with Yilmaz at risk. The doctor asks Behice to go back to Istanbul.

The video summary of the week in clip published on Mediaset Infinity.

