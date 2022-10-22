Listen to the audio version of the article

From factories to healthcare, passing through pastors and students: almost one protest a day. Which from the different centers of the island reaches the palace of the Region and looks overseas.

Because, albeit in different and distinct sectors, disputes remain open with problems to be solved. Only in the last few days have there been protests from four different sectors.

A cure for health

Last event, but only in chronological order, that for health. Called by trade unions, associations of patients, committees and supported by associations and volunteers, as well as participated by citizens, the mobilization called “Let’s cure Sardinia”. Event accompanied by a document which in eight points brings the interventions to be made to the attention of the Region. “The very serious shortcomings of the regional health system are at the center of our mobilization which aims to demand quality health care and responsive to the health and care needs of citizens”, the trade unions write in a note, and ask the President of the Region “A table on Health to agree on priorities, initiatives and interventions aimed at guaranteeing care for all Sardinians, starting with the most fragile, elderly and non self-sufficient”. The confederal unions also denounce the lack “in many areas, of the minimum level of care, assistance and prevention, the shortage of general practitioners, medical guards and pediatricians”.

Industry in search of energy

The energy issue is the one that characterized the metallurgical industrial dispute. This is the case of Glencore which, precisely because of the high costs of energy, which went from 40-50 euros to megawatt / hour, has reached a figure that exceeds 600 euros, has started a progressive reduction in the production of lead and zinc, using the rotating layoffs for 400 workers and then announcing the shutdown of the San Gavino plants with recourse to the Cig for another 200 workers.

Stop at the stop

Only after a series of initiatives and institutional meetings, both at the ministry and at the Region, did the company with the managing director Davide Garofalo sign a memorandum of understanding in which the company undertakes to suspend the initiatives until January 31, 2023. That is the time necessary for the new government to take office and find a solution to the energy question. Next meeting on 12 December to verify the trend in energy prices and the actual availability of measures and tools capable of making production possible.

Shepherds in the square

Almost four years after the “milk war”, the mobilization of shepherds also starts again. Just Wednesday they demonstrated in front of the regional building. To spark yet another protest the distribution of funds arrived from Europe with the CAP from which a cut in resources is expected. A situation which, as underlined by Gianuario Falchi, historical leader of the independent shepherds movement, can be translated into figures: “If there are not the right remedies, the countryside risks losing over one hundred thousand jobs”. Because to create serious difficulties and problems for the sector, which is worth about half a billion euros, there is also the expensive energy with diesel “passed from 0.60 to 1.51” and that of feed “from 30 to 50 euros per quintal “. And the bills from 800 to “2,500 euros”. In the meantime, the Region announces the establishment of a dedicated Commission “to solve the problems of the shepherds”.