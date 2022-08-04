Guangming Daily, Beijing, August 3 (Reporter Zhang Yi)According to information from the National Energy Administration, in the first half of this year, my country’s energy supply capacity and quality continued to improve. The energy industry has gone all out to increase energy production and supply, organize energy imports, and vigorously enhance oil and gas exploration and development. From January to June, crude oil and natural gas production increased by 4% and 4.9% year-on-year respectively.

Since the beginning of this year, coal mine capacity has increased by 78.9 million tons, and raw coal output has increased by 11.0% year-on-year. Coal power companies have overcome difficulties and made every effort to ensure power supply, and there have been no power cuts since the beginning of this year. As of the end of June, the nationally-regulated thermal coal inventory of power plants was 170 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 51.7%, and the available days reached 29 days, maintaining a relatively high level. Imported crude oil and natural gas reached 250 million tons and 74.4 billion cubic meters respectively, and the overall import scale remained stable, with 115 million tons of coal imported. While enhancing the guarantee capacity of fossil energy, vigorously develop renewable energy, the proportion of non-fossil energy power generation in the newly installed power generation capacity has reached 83%, and the installed capacity of renewable energy power generation has exceeded 1.1 billion kilowatts. Hydropower, wind power, and solar power generation increased rapidly, up 20.3%, 7.8%, and 13.5% year-on-year respectively.

In addition, my country’s effective investment in the energy sector has continued to increase. The National Energy Administration has accelerated the implementation of a number of energy projects, and approved 6 nuclear power units in 3 projects including Zhejiang Sanmen, Shandong Haiyang, Guangdong Lufeng; put into operation 10 hydropower and pumped storage units; The large-scale wind power photovoltaic base project focusing on the region has been fully constructed, and the list of the second batch of base projects has also been issued; coordination has been increased to promote the preliminary work of the “three-way and nine-direct” UHV project, and the Baihetan-Jiangsu UHV DC project has been completed. The Zhangbei-Shengli UHV AC project has been put into production, and the approval conditions have been met; Accelerate the construction of charging infrastructure. From January to June, 1.3 million charging piles were added nationwide, 3.8 times that of the same period last year. The construction of the hydrogen refueling network has been promoted in a coordinated manner. As of the end of June, more than 270 hydrogen refueling stations have been built across the country. The completed investment in the first half of this year increased by 15.9% year-on-year.

