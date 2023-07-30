From minimum wage to Mes, the government’s still open dossiers

Minimum wage, ESM but also the “new” PNRR: the list of hot dossiers on the government table in view of the autumn is long. So far, the executive has chosen to send the ball to the stands – as they say in the jargon – and “freeze” them in the hope of finding the right synthesis. Meanwhile, the days go by and the time for answers is fast approaching.

Starting from the sminimum wage he can wait. With this in mind, in fact, the request for suspension presented by the group leader of the Brothers of Italy Tommaso Foti has arrived, moving the hands of the debate forward by two months, i.e. to the end of September. The request of the majority will be voted on in a forthcoming session, in August, and the postponement of the discussion on the proposed law of the united opposition (except Iv) will serve to “allow for comparison, which does not necessarily mean compromise or agreement, but the possibility to find elements of synthesis”, assures Foti.

In the past few hours, meanwhile, the Meloni government has put its hand back on the national recovery and resilience plan, in the wake of the consideration, expressed by the executive from the outset, that a series of planned interventions were in fact unfeasible, at least within the scheduled times from the timetable agreed with the EU. Review that took shape yesterday, led by the minister to whom the game is delegated, Raffaele Fitto. They will be excluded from the Plan, and therefore “definanced”, nine projects for an expenditure amount of almost 16 billion (15.9 to be precise). Just in these hours, the OK from Brussels has arrived for the third tranche from 18.5 billion.

The ratification of the ESM also remains pending. In recent days, in fact, the Chamber of Deputies approved the suspensive question of the majority which suspends the examination of the ratification for four months. This is the reform of the European Stability Mechanism established in 2012, which had already been approved at European level by the previous Conte 2 government. Parliamentary ratification is therefore needed to bring it into force and Italy is being examined by the entire Eurozone having remained the only country in the Union that has not ratified it. (Ticker)

