Plug-in and extended-range hybrid vehicles will no longer be able to obtain the Shanghai green card for free in the future. For consumers in Shanghai, it is time to buy a car. According to the news on October 10, according to the latest Shanghai Implementation Measures for Encouraging the Purchase and Use of New Energy Vehicles, From January 1, 2023, consumers who purchase or transfer plug-in hybrid vehicles (including extended range) will no longer be issued special license plates.

This also means that starting from 2023, those who purchase plug-in hybrids in Shanghai will no longer enjoy the benefits of free license plates, and will participate in license plate auctions like those who purchase fuel vehicles.

Moreover, because the production capacity and delivery schedule of some vehicles may last until next year, some Shanghai 4S stores are currently unable to deliver vehicles due to production capacity issues, and are no longer accepting orders for plug-in hybrid models.

It is reported that the current national catalog of new energy vehicles includes pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, extended-range electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles.

Because Shanghai’s plug-in hybrid models are given free green cards, compared with gasoline vehicles, it can save hundreds of thousands of yuan in license plate fees, and the difference in use between the two vehicles is not large. Therefore, Shanghai has always been an important market for plug-in hybrid and extended-range vehicles. According to data, sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles in Shanghai account for more than 30% of the national sales.

This time, Shanghai is the first to exclude the “plug-in, extended-program” hybrid models from the free green card camp, and other regions will not be excluded.

For car companies, from a policy perspective,Plug-in hybrid and program extension are transitional products, and ultimately it has to be upgraded to a pure electric power route.