Home Business From New Year’s Day in 2023, plug-in mixing and program extension will no longer enjoy Shanghai’s free green card – IT and Traffic – cnBeta.COM
Business

From New Year’s Day in 2023, plug-in mixing and program extension will no longer enjoy Shanghai’s free green card – IT and Traffic – cnBeta.COM

by admin
From New Year’s Day in 2023, plug-in mixing and program extension will no longer enjoy Shanghai’s free green card – IT and Traffic – cnBeta.COM

Plug-in and extended-range hybrid vehicles will no longer be able to obtain the Shanghai green card for free in the future. For consumers in Shanghai, it is time to buy a car. According to the news on October 10, according to the latest Shanghai Implementation Measures for Encouraging the Purchase and Use of New Energy Vehicles,From January 1, 2023, consumers who purchase or transfer plug-in hybrid vehicles (including extended range) will no longer be issued special license plates.

This also means that starting from 2023, those who purchase plug-in hybrids in Shanghai will no longer enjoy the benefits of free license plates, and will participate in license plate auctions like those who purchase fuel vehicles.

Moreover, because the production capacity and delivery schedule of some vehicles may last until next year, some Shanghai 4S stores are currently unable to deliver vehicles due to production capacity issues, and are no longer accepting orders for plug-in hybrid models.

It is reported that the current national catalog of new energy vehicles includes pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, extended-range electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles.

Because Shanghai’s plug-in hybrid models are given free green cards, compared with gasoline vehicles, it can save hundreds of thousands of yuan in license plate fees, and the difference in use between the two vehicles is not large. Therefore, Shanghai has always been an important market for plug-in hybrid and extended-range vehicles. According to data, sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles in Shanghai account for more than 30% of the national sales.

See also  The sci-fi film "The Fall of the Moon" hits 100 million box office in mainland China in 10 days: 5.2 points of word of mouth - Movie - cnBeta.COM

This time, Shanghai is the first to exclude the “plug-in, extended-program” hybrid models from the free green card camp, and other regions will not be excluded.

For car companies, from a policy perspective,Plug-in hybrid and program extension are transitional products, and ultimately it has to be upgraded to a pure electric power route.

You may also like

Cellularline shareholders do not adhere to the takeover...

The iPhone 14 has seen its first major...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 11.10.2022

Closing丨The Shanghai Index rose 0.19%, and the new...

Philips appoints Roy Jakobs as new President and...

Tim collapses to historic lows (-60% YTD), a...

Stellantis, 2 billion in turnover expected from the...

Can an iPhone be used as a scale?...

IMF cuts world GDP estimates in 2023, ‘worse...

It is suspected that the OPPO Reno9 real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy