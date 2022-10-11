Keith McMillen Instruments’ K-Board C is a colorful upgrade to its K-Board portable MIDI keyboard with special MPE support.

The K-Board C is a simple yet expressive, durable, portable USB MPE MIDI keyboard, and the perfect starter for bringing new, exciting sounds to MPE synths. The new K-Board has a USB-C port and comes in 5 colors (Galaxy Black, Snow, Orchid Purple, Lime and Aqua).

The K-Board-C is designed for music producers and performers and can be used anywhere. The K-Board-C works with all your music software and connects to your computer or mobile device via USB-C. Compatible with MPE, the K-Board-C has 25 touch-sensitive keys that detect velocity, polyphonic aftertouch, and per-key tilt, giving you complete control over musical expression. The new K-Board-C case features a durable ABS polycarbonate finish and comes in 5 fun colors: Snow, Galaxy Black, Orchid Purple, Lime and Aqua. The K-Board-C is powerful, portable and designed for everyone who makes music.

Founder Keith Mcmillen said:

We wanted to make an expressive and fun keyboard that would delight both beginners and professionals. The K-Board-C is durable, easy to play, and works with everything. I think the KMI team broke ground with the K-Board-C.

Price: $119.

Official website:

https://www.keithmcmillen.com/products/k-board/

