Original title: Jones 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists Jilin to beat Jiangsu Blakeney to score 31+9+5

On October 11, Beijing time, the CBA regular season continued. Jilin men’s basketball team defeated Jiangsu men’s basketball team 100-85, and got a good start to the season.

At the beginning, Jiang Yuxing was in a brave state, scoring 10 points alone, Jiangsu relied on three points to catch up with the score, and Jilin took a 4-point lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter of the game, the two sides fought fiercely, and the score alternated to lead. Jilin still led 43-39 by 4 points to end the first half. In the second half, the score between the two sides was always tight, and Jilin led by 5 points after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Jiangsu’s offense was cut off, Jones showed his power and scored 9 points to open the score. In the end, Jilin beat Jiangsu and won.

On the data side:

Jiangsu: Wu Guanxi 15 points and 14 rebounds, Zhao Luzhou 6 points and 4 rebounds, Blakeney 31 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Cui Xiaolong 16 points and 4 assists, Yan Shi 6 points, Shi Hongfei 9 points and 3 assists

Jilin: Li An 9 points and 6 rebounds, Zhong Cheng 5 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals, Jones 22 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, Cui Jinming 16 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, Jiang Yuxing 21 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Jiang Weize 27 4 boards, 3 assists, 2 breaks

