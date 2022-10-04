SANT’ALESSIO

The equalizer of Solbiatese, just a moment before the referee whistled the end, burns a lot in the red and white house and goes to parade in an abulic classification two points that would have made it very convenient. Even if, fortunately, all the teams just ahead of the Academy have lost and a small point still moves the ranking of the Pavia people.

Both teams, in truth, complain about the referee’s work and there is a pinch of excess nervousness both in the stands and on the pitch, also because no one can understand why Zenga, who remained on the bench after the substitution, was sent off. .

Coach Gianluca Gaudio’s gaze into the void, clinging to the net for a long time to review the last action costing the victory as in a film, speaks volumes about the state of mind of the red and white coach. And anyway he shows up in the press room with the usual availability and offers a lucid analysis of the race. “Two points lost? Certainly when you score goals in the 95th minute it can only be like this – Gaudio begins -, even if I have to be happy with the performance of my boys. It wasn’t easy after the blow suffered in the midweek round, with five goals conceded, but in truth I had no doubt about their ability to recover quickly ».

The wheel of fortune is also not turning in the right direction. The goal taken after a few seconds could cut the legs. «For sure the whole game changes compared to how you prepared it during the week – explains Gaudio -, but the boys were good at recovering it quickly. And also the injury to Deleonardis forced me to change in progress, advancing Maggi. The referee? I’m used to looking into my backyard, everyone can make mistakes, but they too must be careful because in this way they risk making the work of the teams on the field difficult ». –

D. Sch.