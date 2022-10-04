Home News Fire in the warehouse of an apartment Ater, the owner transported to the hospital
News

Fire in the warehouse of an apartment Ater, the owner transported to the hospital

by admin
Fire in the warehouse of an apartment Ater, the owner transported to the hospital

MAJANO. Flames on the afternoon of Tuesday 4 October inside one of the Ater apartments in via della Croce, in Majano.

The landlady, a woman of about sixty. As a precaution, she was taken to hospital for investigations: she was not, however, injured or intoxicated.

The fire, according to the first checks carried out by the firefighters, developed in a closet where, among other things, the waste bins are located. Further investigations are underway to identify possible causes.

The episode did not cause damage to the building, but the accommodation is temporarily out of use due to the problems created by the thick smoke.

See also  Victims of the "furniture scam" increase, Mrs. Michela's odyssey: "I paid 32 thousand euros for the furniture that was never delivered"

You may also like

Cool down by 20°C!Cold wave blue warning continues...

Cortina, bobsleigh track, Lorenzi says no to controversy

In the booming pension accounts, 100 billion more...

Foglizzo, rain of money from the PNRR, almost...

Fioroni: “We didn’t close Margherita and Ds to...

Riese, Quentin’s lawyer: “Steve must be placed in...

Autolinee Toscane is short of drivers, now it...

Stones against the sports club monument, Santamaria makes...

An elderly fall saved in the escarpment of...

Covid, today 58,185 new cases (+ 31.2% weekly)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy