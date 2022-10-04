MAJANO. Flames on the afternoon of Tuesday 4 October inside one of the Ater apartments in via della Croce, in Majano.

The landlady, a woman of about sixty. As a precaution, she was taken to hospital for investigations: she was not, however, injured or intoxicated.

The fire, according to the first checks carried out by the firefighters, developed in a closet where, among other things, the waste bins are located. Further investigations are underway to identify possible causes.

The episode did not cause damage to the building, but the accommodation is temporarily out of use due to the problems created by the thick smoke.