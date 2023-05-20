From sales star to bogeyman – Adidas solves Kanye West problem

Adidas got immediate applause for Solomon’s solution to a difficult problem. “At a time when anti-Semitism has reached historic levels in the United States and is rising worldwide, we appreciate how Adidas has turned a negative situation into a very positive outcome,” said Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan A .Greenblatt. “The company has shown real prudence by partnering with community organizations that work to combat this vicious and persistent hatred.” The US organization that works to stop discrimination and defamation of Jews is among the recipients of the Adidas -Donate.