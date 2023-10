ROMA – One billion euros “in favor of large families and to raise the birth rate”. The measures envisaged by Budget law range from major contributions tonest asylum to an expansion of the parental leave, to which a further month is added covered by an allowance equal to 60 percent of the salary. “Once again the Meloni government puts the family first”, he underlines Eugenia RoccellaMinister for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities.

Share this: Facebook

X