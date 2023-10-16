Online slots: A phenomenon of the 21st century

One of the most popular recreational activities in Romania and in other countries in general is that related to online casinos. They enjoy special attention when it comes to gambling enthusiasts. In particular, slots are considered the stars of the platforms in this industry.

Beloved by hundreds of fans, these slots appeared a long time ago and managed to gradually develop and become more and more modern. However, many players do not know the evolution of these free slots and their beginnings are most likely not discussed very often. Let’s find out how it all started and what made slots the number 1 choice in online casinos.

The first video slot

The creation of the first slot machine in the history of the world dates back to the end of the 19th century. In 1891, the first slot was created by Sittman and Pitt in New York, USA. The game had 5 reels and 50 poker cards. It didn’t have real money winnings, but you could get free cigars and drinks at the bar. The cash winnings came a little later.

In a similar period, between 1887 and 1895, the first slot machine was created by Charles Augustus Fey. His game had three reels, and instead of cards, the reels featured symbols: bells, hearts, horseshoes, and diamonds. The game itself was named Liberty Belland when you got three Liberty Bell symbols on the reels at the same time, the player got a win of 10 fifty cent coins.

The creator of this slot did not file a patent, and the game itself became very popular on the east and west coasts of the United States. The game went into production and became a hit in various arcades. The creation of the first slot machine is associated with a certain legend, namely that it was supposed to make the time more pleasant for those who were waiting to pick up their machine after repairs.

History of slots since 1990

The 90s were the most important years for the development of slot games. The creation of the first slot game that could be played on a computer dates back to 1994. The slot was created by the famous manufacturer Microgaming. It is true that the game released at that time is no longer available today, it is worth noting that this game was deprived of the possibility to play for real money.

The first online slot machine where you could win money was created in 1996. This game could be played in the world‘s first online casino, which was called Inter Casino. The creator of this game later got into a lot of trouble because at that time the online gaming and casino market was not regulated by law. The spread of the Internet was the basis for gambling. This became possible in 1991, when the Internet became more accessible to the general public.

In 1907, another resourceful inventor appeared who showed the world the first slot with the familiar fruit motif. In the second half of the 20th century, with the end of the scientific and technological revolution, a microprocessor was introduced into games that replaced the standard lever. This increased the accuracy of the game’s calculations and also increased the chance of a big win for the player several times.

Of course, in this situation, the popularity of these wonderful slot machines has become even greater. After some time, another innovation appeared in the slot industry. The real reels have been replaced by a video screen, which initially caused outrage among slot fans because people are not willing to trust the image on the screen and everything in this case appears to be fake.

Over 1000 online slots

The popularity of online slots can be seen in their variety. Video slots began to offer increasingly attractive features such as bonus rounds, additional video screens and additional free spins, but the real breakthrough came with the appearance of the first progressive slots.

In addition to these, there are plenty of other themed slots such as: fruit, sevens, historical, book, Ancient Egypt, inspired by comics or movies and many more. Currently, top casinos offer players over 1000 slots. Among the most popular are:

Book of RaBook of DeadStarburstMega JokerBurning HotShining CrownSizzling Hot

Slots on mobile

The development of the Internet in the late 1990s and early 2000s made playing at online casinos very attractive and popular. New slot games have been created and they can be found in the portfolios of many online casinos. Nowadays, the ever-faster pace of technological and IT development also affects slot games. Many people have a smartphone or tablet and spend more free time on these devices than on a traditional desktop or laptop computer.

That’s why the creators of online gambling games have focused on creating a completely new offer of games dedicated to mobile devices. They started creating mobile apps that can be used without any problems and work even better than the classic versions.

Some mobile game versions have special bonus rounds or free spins, which often attract players to use the mobile versions of the games as often as possible. Nowadays, many games are created for popular operating systems such as Android, Windows or iOS. Due to this fact, access to games on mobile devices is practically unrestricted.

Trends for the future

An exciting future is predicted for the development of online slot games The future of online slot machines is quite bright, because every day many companies that produce these games employ a lot of people who improve the current games or create newer games on the machines.

The development of information technology and cybernetics is conducive to the introduction of technological innovations and interesting solutions. Therefore, it is worth waiting now for new slot games, which will certainly appear in online casino game search engines in the near future. Future titles will certainly have much better graphics, but also many special bonuses.

Conclusion

Slots have not lost their popularity over the years, on the contrary, they are becoming more and more loved. What is the secret of their success? It’s simple, they’re affordable, they’re fun, and if you choose the right strategy, they can bring you long-term profits. Of course, to do this it is necessary to set a budget and to play responsibly!

